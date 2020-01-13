HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

SHERRIE LEANNE CULLEN, aged 30, of Chepstow Close, Cefn Fforest, was banned from the roads for 17 months after she admitted drink-driving.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

SEAN LYNCH, aged 44, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was also made the subject of a three-month curfew and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £90 surcharge.

JORDAN KYLE MOSES, aged 23, of Pen Y Bryn, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

He must also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £90 surcharge.

PAUL MICHAEL SICOLO, aged 27, of Hubert Road, Newport, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work after he admitted two counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and a public order offence.

He must pay compensation, costs and a surcharge of a combined total of £795.

REGAN BRAY, aged 18, of Somerton Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and assaulting two police officers.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, observe a 16-week curfew and pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

KRISTIAN EDWARD HART, aged 30, of School Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance.

He was also fined £276 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Hart’s offence was proven by the single justice procedure.

CATHRINE MAREEN WILLIAMS, aged 46, of Mountain View, Markham, was fined £660 after failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Williams guilt was proven by the single justice procedure.

Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DANIEL MORGAN, aged 29, of Pen y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, was banned from the roads for three years for being twice the drink-drive limit and driving without insurance.

He also admitted the theft of a bike, dog cage and other items worth a combined value of £1,350.

Morgan must also carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

CRAIG BARRY, aged 44, of Commercial Street, Gilfach, Bargoed, was banned from the roads for 28 months after he admitted drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He had 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Barry was also jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

STEPHANIE EASTMENT, aged 52, of Raglan Road, Hengoed, was banned from the roads for 29 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £150 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

EMMA PROCTOR, aged 36, of Derwen Way, Abergavenny, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Proctor’s guilt was proven by the single justice procedure.

Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JONATHAN PORTER, aged 32, of Andrews Terrace, Llanhilleth, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Porter’s guilt was proven by the single justice procedure.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.