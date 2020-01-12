GWENT Police are re-appealing for information to find 17-year-old Edjan Bucaj who has been reported as missing for nearly three months.

Edjan was last seen at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 22, in the Maindee area of Newport, and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build with short mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, black T-shirt and grey trainers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 1900391079.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.