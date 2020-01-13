UPDATE 8.19am: An AA update confirms that the incident occured eastbound on the A472, not westbound as it previously stated.

UPDATE 8.11am: The A472 remains partially blocked, and local roads are busier than usual, particularly the B4251 (Newport Road, Sir Ivor's Road) in Pontllanfraith, and Commercial Street in Pontllanfraith.

The A472 is also very busy around the Crown roundabout.

A COLLISION, reportedly involving two horses, has resulted in the partial blockage of the A472 near Pontllanfraith.

The incident, which occurred at around 6.20am this morning, happened near the roundabout with the A4048 is affecting the road travelling in both directions.

Traffic has begun to build up around the scene and this is likely to worsen as rush hour approaches.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.