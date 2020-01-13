A SONG by Welsh folk singer Dafydd Iwan has reached number one the iTunes UK song chart, outselling Tones and I, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi.

Yma O Hyd, originally released in 1983, translates as “still here” in English and has rocketed up the charts thanks to independence movement YesCmryu.

The Welsh language song is the title track to the artist’s joint album with Welsh folk band Ar Log.

The song extols the survival of the Welsh nation and language since Macsen Wledig led a Roman-British army during the Roman times.

The song proudly proclaims “Ry'n ni yma o hyd, er gwaetha pawb a phopeth” which translates as "We're still here, in spite of everyone and everything”.

Yma O Hyd is outselling Dance Monkey, Blinding Lights and Pump It Up

Dafydd Iwan is a former Plaid Cymru president who has campaigned to protect the Welsh language.

Yma O Hyd was also sang by legions of Welsh football fans as qualification for Euro 2020 was confirmed following Wales’ 2-0 victory over Hungary.

The rest of the top five songs bought on iTunes is made up by Tones and I’s Dance Monkey, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, Endor’s Pump It Up and Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now.

Stormzy’s Own It and Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Got are 6th and 7th respectively.