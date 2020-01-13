A CWMBRAN man has lost more than half his body weight, after being told by his doctor two years ago that he was “heading for a heart attack”.

Jason Dury, 47, said he feels “like a new man” after losing 12st 7.5lbs since September 2017.

At the time of that doctors appointment, he weighed 24st 11.5lbs, but after two years of hard work, he now weighs in at 12st 4lbs (below).

He said: “My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I liked to fit, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

“Before I lost weight, I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself, I didn’t feel like my smile was real.

“After a visit to the doctors, I was told if I didn’t lose weight and reduce my blood pressure, I was heading for a heart attack.

“I took the warning seriously and after hearing about Slimming World from a family member I decided to join the following Saturday.”

Mr Dury’s weight loss has seen him go from a 54-inch waist to a 34-inch waist. .

To mark his remarkable weight loss, Mr Dury has been awarded Slimming World’s ‘Club 50’ Award - which has been created to celebrate the company’s 50th birthday - and is awarded to those members who have lost 50 per cent of their starting weight.

“I had been overweight for 12 years. I feel like a new man since losing weight - in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person," he said.

“For me though, it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest - I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.

“I’m so proud and happy to win this award, especially in such a monumental year for Slimming World.”

Clare Lewis, who runs the Coed Eva Slimming World group, said: “The changes we’ve seen in Jason are incredible.

“I hope his success will inspire other people who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and as a result, become happier and healthier to come and join us.

“There’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World and, just think, if you start today you could soon feel like a completely new person, just like Jason.”

The group meets every Friday at 9.30am or 11.30am and Saturday at 8am, 10am or 12pm at Coed Eva and Hollybush Community Centre (The White Hut). To join call 07460268676 or pop along.