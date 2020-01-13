BRON Afon Community Housing has built its one hundredth home in Torfaen.

The landmark property has been completed by Lovell on its site at Oakfield Grange in Cwmbran - the developer built 78 homes there, with 23 allocated to Bron Afon for affordable rent.

The registered social landlord currently owns about 8,000 properties in Torfaen, and has set out to build 450 homes in the borough by 2023.

“We are building 450 homes so reaching 100 is a proud moment for us and our partners who have made this possible. Inside every one is a family who now have somewhere to call home," said Bron Afon cheif executive Alan Brunt.

“There is a huge demand for genuinely affordable housing in Torfaen so making it easier for more people to find somewhere to live is such an important job for us as the Borough’s largest social landlord.”

Cllr David Daniels, Torfaen council’s executive member for housing, said: “I’m delighted that Bron Afon have reached their milestone 100th home. The accessibility of affordable, quality housing remains a priority, and with around 2,500 households on the waiting list, the challenge is not small.

“The hard work and ambition of Bron Afon and other partners is going to be essential in meeting this challenge head on and I’d like to pay tribute to all involved in reaching this milestone.”

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: “Oakfield Grange has transformed the former site of Oakfield Primary School with 23 brand-new affordable rented homes for Bron Afon. We’re thrilled to be able to offer high-quality homes to Cwmbran residents and to work towards creating a thriving community.”