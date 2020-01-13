HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

NICHOLAS PAUL HOPKINS, aged 64, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to surrender.

He was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW RICHARD HEWER, aged 34, of Little Mill, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was also fined £160 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

BENJAMIN UROY LORD, aged 37, of Cotswold Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of breaching a restraining order, harassment and criminal damage.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and attend a 29-day building better relationships programme.

Lord was ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

KIRK REES, aged 48, of Macaulay Gardens, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted committing a public order offence.

He must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

GERAINT OWEN JONES, aged 24, of Beechwood Crescent, Newport, was banned from the roads for six month after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop and driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

MILBURY RENTALS LIMITED, of Wonastow Road, Monmouth, were fined £1,000 for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

The company was also ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

Their guilt was proven in their absence.

BRENT THOMAS, aged 60, of Highmead, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted speeding.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

GERAINT JONES ROBERTS, aged 79, of Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

His guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

EDWARD TOMMY FRED PROBERT, aged 31, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site, Lower Race, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

His guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

GREGORY DAMIEN ROWE, aged 38, of Brynhyfryd Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for four years after he was convicted of driving without insurance.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.