THE eastbound carriageway of the M48 Severn Bridge is being closed due to high winds.

Highways England said wind speeds of more than 46mph have been recorded on the bridge this afternoon.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds is currently in force for much of Wales, and though this does not extend into Gwent, the weather is worsening.

But parts of the UK are expected to experience gales of up to 80mph today (Monday) and tomorrow, as Storm Brendan reaches the British Isles from the Atlantic.

A traffic map showing the bridge closure for eastbound traffic. Picture: The AA

The westbound carriageway of the M48 Severn Bridge is subject to an 'up and over' closure, Highways England says.

This means traffic is being diverted off the M48 shortly before the bridge, and then being allowed to rejoin the motorway.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge (Second Severn Crossing) is open.

