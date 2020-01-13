A FORMER brickworks on the outskirts of Raglan could get a new lease of life as a wedding and events venue.

Monmouthshire County Council will consider an application for a change of use at the Fair View site on Usk Road, which was previously used for brick production.

The application says: “We are seeking to change the use class of the brickworks as we’re seeking to host rustic, festival-style weddings and events at the brickworks throughout the year.

“This would include using the brickworks for wedding ceremonies, the wedding meal and the subsequent evening entertainment e.g. disco and live music.”

READ MORE:

It is also proposed that there would be overnight accommodation on site via two shepherds’ huts.

The proposals include hiring four part-time employees.

The applicant plans to hold one wedding a week for 24 weeks between March and September.

The venue could hold a maximum of 120 guests, with parking available for up to 60 cars.

The pre-application advice said: “The site benefits from an existing access and some car parking on a hard standing.

“Additional car parking for guests can be provided on two grassed areas.

“This will remain informal as most of the larger weddings will be during the summer months when the ground is usually drier.”

The application will be considered by the council in the coming months.