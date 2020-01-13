A JEALOUS man stabbed his ex-girlfriend in a rage and told paramedics he wished he had murdered her after accusing her of fancying his pal.

Colin Chapman, aged 55, of Howe Circle, Newport, was high on alcohol and crack cocaine when he also knifed his friend.

It was “fortunate” the blade snapped or the consequences could have been far more serious, the city’s crown court was told.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said the defendant had told a psychiatrist before the attack he “wanted to kill somebody”.

Judge Richard Williams heard how Chapman had previously “stalked random people” but had not carried out the threat.

The defendant carried out the stabbing on his former partner and friend, who he had met in prison, while the three of them were socialising.

Mr Davies said: “He accused his ex-girlfriend of fancying his friend. He put a cord around her neck and started to strangle her.

“The defendant headbutted her and his friend intervened to stop the assault and they began to fight.

“Chapman got the better of him and he then went to the kitchen to get a knife, the sort used to peel potatoes.

“It was an old, blunt and rusty knife and it snapped during the attack.”

The prosecutor said that the woman was stabbed in the back and the man suffered injuries to his eyebrow and abdomen.

The court of told of how Chapman had continued to attack his former partner as she was calling 999 for help.

Mr Davies said that when emergency services arrived and he was arrested, he told them: “I want to be arrested for attempted murder.”

He added: “The defendant said he liked how the knife had entered the body and left it. He said that had the blade not snapped, he would have carried on.

“He said he had told people he was dangerous but no one would believe it. He said he wished he had done it properly and killed her.

“The defendant said he was surprised there were no more wounds.”

The attack took place at a Cardiff flat on June 27 last year.

Chapman pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent.

Judge Williams said: “It was sheer good fortune that the injuries were not more serious and that the implement used, the blade, snapped.”

He adjourned sentencing for the preparation of psychiatric report.

Chapman, who is due to hear his fate on February 28, was remanded in custody.