PLANS for 24 extra care bungalows for over-55s - which would form an extension to a Llanfoist care home and could create around 20 jobs - have been submitted to Monmouthshire council.

Land to the south of Brewers Fayre Restaurant on Iberis Road in the village is the subject of a planning application to provide “much needed care” for people in this age bracket.

The plans include detached and semi-detached one-, two- and three-bedroomed bungalows. The site would also benefit from communal areas and 34 car parking spaces.

Some of the bungalows will have private gardens, and all will have a private patio and access to shared communal gardens.

Dormy Care Communities, which operates the nearby Foxhunters Care Community care home, would run the site. The extra care bungalows form an extension to that care home, which was named last summer as among the highest rated in Wales by online care guide, carehome.co.uk

The proposed development would benefit from 24-hour emergency support and a range of leisure facilities already provided at the care home. This includes a cafe, pub, hair salon and treatment rooms.

“Given the provision of care will be determined by the resident’s specific requirements, it is difficult to determine the number of jobs which are likely to be created as a result of the proposed development," reads a planning statement.

“Notwithstanding, it is considered that circa 20 positions will be created.”

This could include a full-time community manager, part-time maintenance staff, carers for those who live in their own homes and support staff.

Each property would benefit from an internal alarm system, which would link to the community manager.

The bungalows would not be for sale on the open market and would require occupants to be either in need of a specified level of care, or in receipt of a specified minimum package of care services. They would also have to be over 55 years of age.