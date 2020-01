THIEVES in Ebbw Vale stole the bonnet of a vital support vehicle for front line ambulances.

The incident happened in the Beaufort area of the town on last Friday, January 10.

The bonnet of a fleet engineering on-call vehicle was stolen. Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to come forward, by telephoning Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference incident number 2000012307.

Alternatively, direct message the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.