A ROAD in Monmouth has been closed following a serious crash.

The A466 (Hereford Road) is closed between Withy Lane and Buckholt, around 1.5 kilometres north of Monmouth town centre.

Traffic reports show significant congestion around the scene of the crash, and say emergency services are at the scene.

A traffic map showing traffic congestion (red line) near the crash scene. Picture: The AA

