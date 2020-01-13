WITNESSES are being sought to an assault in Newport on New Year's Eve following which a 35-year-old man from the city needed hospital treatment for an arm injury.

The incident took place in Raglan Street, off Commercial Road, Pill, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Anyone with information which could assist the police investigation is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900478285.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.