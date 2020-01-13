A BURGLAR from the Duffryn area of Newport has been recalled to prison.

Lee Ball, 37, breached his licence conditions after being released on licence from prison on December 20.

Ball received a sentence of two years and five months for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in October 2018.

Gwent Police have appealed for information to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000003058, or sending a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

