AN addict was caught with heroin by police almost as soon as he had travelled from his Monmouthshire home to buy the drug from dealers in Newport.

Stuart Martin was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply after admitting buying the drug for himself and for his girlfriend.

Prosecuting, Steven Donoghue said police were tipped off that the 39-year-old was driving in his Vauxhall Corsa with a cargo of heroin.

MORE NEWS

He told Newport Crown Court that officers spotted Martin on the M4 travelling to his home town of Chepstow and he was instructed to pull over.

Mr Donoghue said: “Before he did so, two packages were thrown out of the window.”

Police recovered two wraps of heroin weighing 6.72 grammes and with a street value of between £200 and £300.

Unemployed Martin, aged 39, of the town's Hale Wood, told officers he and his girlfriend had pooled some money together and travelled to Newport to buy the heroin.

He pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs with intent to supply on the day of his trial on the basis that he would only have distributed the heroin to his partner.

Mr Donoghue said that Martin did not have any previous convictions but had two cautions for possessing ammunition and for the production of cannabis.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said of his client: “He has a long-standing problem with heroin.”

Judge Richard Williams told Martin: “The prosecution accept that you purchased the drugs to share with your partner.

“You have no previous convictions and you are dependent on heroin.

“The thrust of this sentence is to help you achieve rehabilitation or to help you manage your addiction.”

Martin was handed a 12-month community order and must complete a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was also fined £90 and must pay the statutory victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the heroin.