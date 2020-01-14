THE health and wellbeing of pupils, teachers and parents is the focus of a programme created by a housing association and a Gwent secondary school.

Melin Homes and Cwmbran High School got together to develop a programme centred on seven standards set out in the Children in Wales Children’s and Young Peoples Participation Charter - which they have both now signed - as well as promoting mental health.

The school already has 20 student wellbeing ambassadors dedicated to improving health and wellbeing.

“We recognize the importance of developing, encouraging and embracing the views, skills and abilities of young people," said Melin Homes chief executive Paula Kennedy.

“We will continue to develop our schools programme, apprenticeship opportunities and our youth group Yep.

“We want to create opportunities for as many young people as possible, this will enhance their skills and strengthen communities.

“Our aim is to ensure that all young people can access social action opportunities, whatever their background, this underpins everything we do.

“This is just the beginning for the pilot we look forward to sharing the outcomes as the project progresses.”

Cwmbran High School headteacher Jason Hicks, said: “Melin have been incredibly supportive of our work at Cwmbran High; we are very lucky to be working with them as a pilot school for their new programme encompassing health and wellbeing across our staff, pupils and parents.

“Signing the ‘Children in Wales participation charter’ alongside Melin means a lot to us.

“Knowing we are the first comprehensive school, and Melin are the first housing association, to sign highlights our organisations’ commitment to consulting, respecting and involving the young people we work with.”