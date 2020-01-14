BOXING trainer Tony Borg and wife Emma will feature tonight in a new TV documentary series to be aired on Sky Atlantic (10pm).

Called This Is Our Family, the documentary - filmed over three years - follows the couple as they navigate both happy and troubling times.

It features them as they settle down together and seek to bring their families together for their wedding, and Mrs Borg struggles to come to terms with the death of her daughter Xana, who died in a car crash five years ago.

The producers of the documentary originally had another angle in mind, as Mrs Borg explained: “The production company originally wanted to follow someone’s journey through boxing, so they got in touch with the gym where Tony works.

“Having met Tony, they decided to focus more on the family aspect and that’s when we got involved.”

Mr Borg, a father-of-eight, runs the acclaimed St Joseph’s Boxing Gym in Newport, and has trained the likes of double Commonwealth Games medallist Sean McGoldrick, former World, Commonwealth, European and British featherweight champion Lee Selby, and former British super featherweight champion Gary Buckland.

Two books have been published about his life, one called Megan’s Boy, and the other focusing on his boxing and training career, called Borg Boxing: Greatest Hits.

On where they hope the documentary will lead, Mrs Borg said that there was no end goal, but she hopes it can help other people with grief.

"We never took part with an end goal in mind, but we hope it gives an insight into how people continue with family life when they’re struggling with grief, and how it could be helpful for other people who are going through a similar situation themselves.”

The series - which features four families in all - was filmed by some of the UK’s best documentary directors including Clare Richards (Acid Attack: My Story), Will Yapp (The Real Full Monty), Marcus Plowright (The Murder of Jill Dando), and Ellena Wood (2018 Bafta Breakthrough, Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia).