THREE pubs in Newport will put haggis on the menu later this month to celebrate the life and works of the Scottish poet Robert Burns.

The JD Wetherspoon event will run from Friday, January 17 up to and including Sunday, January 26.

Burns’ Night, the annual Scottish festival, takes place on Saturday, January 25.

The participating pubs in Newport are The John Wallace Linton in Cambrian Road, The Queen’s Hotel in Bridge Street, and The Godfrey Morgan in Chepstow Road.

Each pub will be serving two special meals; Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties; and a Caledonian Burger with whisky sauce.

And the haggis theme also extends to the drinks menu – in the form of a guest ale, Harviestoun Haggis Hunter, from Scotland’s Harviestoun Brewery, in Clackmannanshire.

Rebecca Avery, manager of The Godfrey Morgan, said: “Our Burns event is a great opportunity for our customers to sample some traditional Scottish food and drink and to celebrate for longer than just January 25.”