THE main A472 westbound through Caerphilly county borough remains closed at Pontllanfraith due to flooding, in the aftermath of the rain yesterday afternoon and early evening brought in by Storm Brendan.

And though Brendan has now passed, the Met Office is warning that the whole of Wales should brace itself for more high winds and rain later today.

The A472 is closed westbound from the Pentwynmawr roundabout at Woodfieldside (A4048) to the Gelligroes roundabout (B4251 Newport Road, Pontllanfraith). It has been closed since 7pm yesterday.

On the Severn Bridge (M48), one lane is closed westbound and an 'up and over' restriction is in force in that direction from junction one (Aust). Everyone comes off the motorway here, around the roundabouts and back on to cross the bridge, which remains open.

This is the usual restriction in case the bridge needs to be closed quickly should cross winds worsen.

All of Wales got a soaking yesterday, and though Gwent escaped the worst of the wind and rain, conditions were very poor on the roads from mid-afternoon.

And there is more to come.

The Met Office's yellow warning for wind today covers the whole of Wales and England, and runs from midday until midnight.

Journeys are likely to take longer, bus and train services may be affected, there could be power problems.