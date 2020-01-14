UPDATED: 9.53am: A spokesperson from the SOuth Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 8:36pm on Monday 13th on January 2020, we received a report of a vehicle fire in Caerwent.

"Crews from Caldicot station attended the scene and safely extinguished the fire.

"The incident concluded at approximately 9:07pm."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A VEHICLE fire brought the A48 to a standstill last night as emergency services were called out to tackle the blaze.

The incident, which is thought to have involved one vehicle, occurred near the village of Caerwent at around 8.50pm yesterday.

READ MORE:

Police and fire crews reportedly attended the scene but it is not known at this time whether any injuries were sustained.

More as we get it.