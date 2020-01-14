CUSTOMERS of TK Maxx and Homesense are being urged to bring back some DW home candles with wooden wicks because of a risk of choking from an excessive amount of toxic smoke.

They are model numbers 138160, 138666, 138677 and 138723, sold with different scents across the DW wood wick candle range. The candles are made in the USA.

Trading standards officers said there is a risk of asphyxiation from the chemicals in the candles which releases an excessive amount of smoke.

A spokesman said: “A person could inadvertently breathe in the toxic smoke, which might lead to poisoning or asphyxiation through carbon monoxide exposure.”

A statement on TK Maxx's website states: "TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling DW HOME branded candles with wooden wick because the wooden wick may pose a safety risk. DW HOME branded candles without wooden wicks are not affected.

"The affected products were on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores in the UK and ROI between September 2019 and November 2019.

"The safety of our customers is paramount and we are recalling the product as a precaution. If you purchased one of the affected products please stop using it immediately. You can return it to any TK Maxx or Homesense store in the UK or ROI for a full refund."

For more details, go to https://www.tkmaxx.com/uk/en/product-recall-home-candle