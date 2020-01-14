A WOMAN whose father died suddenly on Christmas Day, hopes to highlight the strain funeral costs can put on those left behind.

Temucin Karagulle, who lived in Cwmbran, suffered a cardiac arrest on December 25 last year, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services he could not be saved. He was 51 years old.

His daughter Aishe, from Pontypool, has now taken to crowdfunding website GoFundMe to help pay for her late father's funeral costs.

"Unfortunately it’s not something I have ever saved up for, and now I'm left struggling to find the money to pay," she explained.

"The only money that I have paid for the deposit for the funeral, and I need to find another £3,000 to pay the rest."

Aishe Karagulle

Ms Karagulle said that, because she is currently in full-time employment, she is not entitled to any government help to assist with the costs of the funeral.

"The only thing Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) can do is give him a simple funeral," she said.

"This is where no one is invited to the funeral and it’s just a burial.

"This is something I don’t want for my father as he deserves better than that."

Ms Karagulle described how she feels "absolutely heartbroken" at the loss of her father, who was originally from Turkey.

But she feels unable to grieve for him properly at the moment due to the worry and stress of having to find the money to give him a fitting send-off.

Despite this, she is determined to highlight the effect a sudden bereavement can have on those left behind - financially as well as emotionally.

"Now that I am going through this, I can imagine how many more people have been in the same situation as me," she said.

"Many have gone in to debt just to bury a loved one.

"I think the system is very unfair when it comes to funeral help and I believe it’s about time something changed.

"Even though people work, when something unexpected like this happens it’s hard to raise the money. There is no help from the DWP as many do not come under their criteria."

Setting up a GoFundMe page was a "last resort" for Ms Karagulle, but one which she hopes will give her the chance to put her father to rest.

Temucin Karagulle with his daughter Aishe in happier times

"This is something I never thought I would have to do," she said.

"Whatever anyone gives, I am more than grateful."

To make a donation towards Mr Karagulle's funeral, visit gofundme.com/f/jsa5n-funeral-for-my-father