MEMBERS of the Cwmbran Bootcamp fitness group raised hundreds of pounds for children's charity Ty Hafan after flipping two tractor tyres five kilometres around Cwmbran Boating Lake.

Two teams flipped tractor tyres around the Cwmbran parkrun course, starting from the top of Northfields recreation ground, along the Afon Lwyd, around Cwmbran Boating Lake, and back to the start.

Cwmbran Bootcamp instructor Jed Davies said: "It went really well. We had about 18 or 19 people turn up to take part.

"It started off not too bad, it was nice and dry, but about halfway through, the rain started coming down sideways. There was a lot of mud and a lot of rain but we all managed to get through it and complete the challenge.

"It was good to see a few people coming down to support us and even donating as we were doing the challenge.

"We are now up to about £450 or £460 overall. Donations are still open and we are now very close to hitting our £500 target.

"I couldn't be happier with how it went."

The Cwmbran Bootcamp group at the start of the 5k tyre flip in Cwmbran. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Cwmbran Bootcamp organises monthly challenges to raise money for charity, with members already climbing Pen y Fan and completing the Chepstow 5K stampede.

"Because of the reaction we had, I would definitely like to do another one," said Mr Davies. "When the clocks go forward we move the Bootcamp sessions back outside to Cwmbran Boating Lake, so we would look at doing another one around then."

For details on how to donate, or for more information, search Cwmbran Bootcamp on Facebook