A SEVEN-year-old boy died following a collision with a minibus near Monmouth yesterday - and its driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The incident occurred shortly before 4pm yesterday on the A466 heading north from Monmouth.

The boy's family is being supported by specially trained Gwent Police officers.

The minibus driver, a 45-year-old man from Gloucester, remains in police custody.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision on the A466 Hereford Road in Monmouth.

One ambulance attended, along with colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Service.

READ MORE:

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to find a pedestrian, a boy, who had been involved in a collision with a bus.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead on scene.”

The A466 - between the junction for Withy Lane, north of Monmouth, and the Llangrove turn-off, at Welsh Newton, over the border in England - remained closed for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening as a result of the collision.

Gwent Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision and/or has dash cam footage from the area around that time, to get in touch.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.40pm.

Anyone with information should telephone 101, quoting reference number 2000014860.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.