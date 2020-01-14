GWENT Police are appealing for information following a robbery which took place in Risca.

A man reported that he was walking along Park Road at around 10pm on Thursday, January 9, when he was approached by two people.

A suitcase was stolen from him which was later found abandoned in Clyde Street.

The two suspects are described as being white males, aged between 15 and 21-years-old.

The one suspect is described as being around 6ft1, wearing a grey hoody and had dark hair.

The second suspect is described as being around 5ft9 and was wearing black jeans and a hoody.

Detective Sergeant Dewi Davies said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the robbery in Park Road which took place near to the GP surgery to get in contact. Anyone who may have been driving in that area are also asked to check their dash cams for relevant footage.”

Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000010589. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

