NEWPORT’S burgeoning independent coffee scene mean there are more and more places in the city to sip a cup of the good stuff.

Whether you’re a caffeine junkie looking for the purist shot of double espresso or after a cultured flat white, there are a host of vibrant independent coffee shops to choose from.

As part of our Backing Newport campaign, we spoke to some of the local coffee specialists helping make the city an attractive place to visit.

Will Green, who runs the Rogue Fox alongside partner Lex Green on Clytha Park Road, said his café is a “very sociable place”.

“It’s wonderful to see a customer who comes in often and we can build up a relationship.

“We are very grateful for the support. When you support local you are actually supporting a real human being.

“Independents offer you that individual experience, that soul, love and aesthetic. It’s an experience and an atmosphere.”

Like the Rogue Fox, an intimate café on the outskirts of Newport is also building a sense of community.

Sian Lovell, owner of The Sorting Rooms in Rhiwderin, said it “has really become a hub”.

“It’s a great thing for the community.”

When you shop local, you also foster a personal relationship, says co-owner of Quarters Coffee, Millennium Walk, Jack Slocombe.

“We are enjoying meeting the people of Newport and we are having a lot of fun,” he said.

“It has been a real pleasure.

“We have been blown away by the support, people are really buying into our speciality coffee.

“We just want to make sure every cup of coffee is perfect for every customer.”

And his business partner Jon Roberts says that “Newport in the last five years has changed dramatically”.

“It has a really strong independent scene, who really focus on quality and care about the customers.

“We have a number of really great independent coffee shops.”

Next door, Horton’s Coffee House has also thrived, says owner Gavin Horton.

“On the whole, my business has just seen continual growth over the last few years so from my perspective, everything has been great.

“So generally, it is a thumbs up from me.”

He added that Newport has a “lot of opportunity”.

For Lewis Sharp, who runs the Kettle Café on Commercial Street, punters should come back to Newport and support their hometown.

“People should definitely support local independence.

“There are more and more independent businesses in Newport and there are changes and things happening in the town.”

His sense of optimism is shared by Angela Roberts, who runs the Pot Café in Market Arcade.

“I do think Newport is going to pick up, I really do,” she said.

“The only way is up. I think Newport is going places and we are going to start to see it now.

“We’ve got lots to offer – the escape rooms, the Westgate Hotel, lots of independent shops.”

Jan Walsh, whose Bell Vue Tea Rooms sits amidst the beauty of Belle Vue Park, said independent coffee shops can help form part of Newport’s modern identity.

“It is essential that we back Newport,” she added.

“We have got some little gems and we have got to promote ourselves.”

This is an idea echoed by Matt Ellis, who runs the Parc Pantry Ant Cook.

"We truly believe that independent businesses will always form a huge part of a city's identity," said Mr Ellis.

And he says the coffee scene in Newport "has exploded in the five years" since the Parc Pantry has been in business.

"It's become even clearer that customers are willing to travel even further for a great product or idea.

"Even though things have spread away slightly from the traditional town centres, this has not discouraged creativity in this sector with sepciality coffee and the breakfast and brunch market particularly strong."

Of course, these are just some of the unique, thriving and quality coffee shops that Newport boasts.

Here’s our full list of the best independent coffee shops in Newport, in no particular order...

Rogue Fox

HUMAN: When you buy local, you're buying from an actual human and not a corporate machine, says Rogue Fox's Will Green

Sorting Rooms

Sorting Rooms

Belle Vue Tea Rooms

Parc Pantry

Parc Pantry

Horton’s Coffee House

Horton's Coffee House

Coffee Thirst

Quarters Coffee

Café at Ridgeway

Café at Ridgeway

Kettle Café

Pot Café

Vanilla Pod

Vanilla Pod

The Secret Garden Café