A MAN who chased a woman around a house with two knives and made a threat to kill her, was warned he is going to prison.

Zack Rogers was told he is facing a custodial sentence after he also attacked his victim.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

Rogers, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly, appeared before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.

MORE NEWS

The defendant was represented by Tim Lewis and the prosecution by Ruth Smith.

Rogers’ lawyer asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of Probation Service and psychiatric reports.

Judge Fitton told the defendant: “The fact that I am giving you bail is no promise of what might happen.

“In my view this is going to be a prison sentence.”

Earlier Miss Smith told the court: “The defendant chased the complainant with two knives in a house after he had assaulted her.”

The offence happened on January 27 last year.

Rogers was granted conditional bail and sentencing was adjourned until February 21.