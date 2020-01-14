A FLOOD alert has been issued for the River Usk in parts of Newport and Monmouthshire.

The alert comes as poor weather continues to affect the region, with some closures also in place on the M48 Severn Bridge.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) reports rising river levels along the Usk, in Brecon (2.3 metres), Abergavenny (2.3 metres), and Usk town (1.5 metres).

The NRW flood alert is the lowest-level flood warning that can be issued.

Flooding is possible, and residents in affected areas are advised to be prepared for flooding.

Much of Gwent has been struck by poor weather since Monday, owing to the arrival of Storm Brendan from the Atlantic.

A Met Office yellow weather warning, for strong winds, remains in place until midnight tonight.

The M48 Severn Bridge is currently closed to all vehicles travelling eastbound (into England), and to high-sided vehicles westbound.

An 'up-and-over closure' is also in place for westbound traffic, meaning vehicles must leave the M48 before the bridge and then rejoin the motorway.

This is done to calm traffic in case the bridge needs to be closed suddenly.