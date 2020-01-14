FAMILIES in the Blaenavon area who want to be more active but need some support to do so, are invited to an event in the town on Thursday aimed at starting them on their journey.

The town's Active Living Centre will host a family fun evening, where parents and children will be shown examples of the range of activities available locally, and encouraged to join in.

The event is the launch of a two-year programme run by Blaenavon Town Council’s Healthy Blaenavon Officer Rebecca Smith, and funded by the StreetGames Wales charity.

The project aims to give parents and children help to take part in sports and play activities in the hope of helping improve their health and wellbeing over the coming years.

READ MORE:

“The plan is not necessarily to make them super-sporty, although that would, of course, be great," said Ms Smith.

"What we’re hoping to achieve is just to get families taking part in things together, that there might currently be obstacles preventing them from doing.”

The family fun evening will take place from 6pm-8pm and will be run by officers from Torfaen Play, the county borough council's play service, along with its sports development team. There will also be refreshments.

For more information, and to register an interest or book a place, please telephone Rebecca Smith on 07847 253617, or email rebecca.smith@blaenavontowncouncil.co.uk