A CAR fire on the M4 east of Newport is causing traffic delays in both directions.
UPDATE 6.50pm: Traffic cameras show both lanes of the M4 are now open, though heavy traffic remains.
The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway at the Junction 23A (Magor Services) turn-off.
One lane is closed, and a 40 miles per hour speed restriction put in place for the other.
More to follow.
