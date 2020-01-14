A CAR fire on the M4 east of Newport is causing traffic delays in both directions.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 6.50pm: Traffic cameras show both lanes of the M4 are now open, though heavy traffic remains.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway at the Junction 23A (Magor Services) turn-off.

One lane is closed, and a 40 miles per hour speed restriction put in place for the other.

A traffic map showing the long tailbacks of congestion (red line) caused by the car fire at Junction 23A of the M4 east of Newport. Picture: The AA

More to follow.

MORE NEWS: