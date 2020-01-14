THE young boy who died near Monmouth on Monday evening has been named as seven-year-old Samuel Barker.

His family described Samuel has having "a glowing personality and a lightly zany sense of humour".

Samuel died at the scene after being hit by a minibus in Hereford Road, Monmouth, at around 3.40pm on Monday.

The Osbaston Church in Wales School pupil was, his family said, a "happy active child who loved toy cars, climbing trees, the great outdoors and especially skiing and ski lifts".

Samuel will be "greatly missed by his school friends, his church family, and most of all by his two adoring brothers, [his] Mum and Dad, and very loving wider family", the family added.

Samuel's relatives said they were being upheld at this tragic time by their faith.

"While we wish we might have had longer with Samuel, we know that he is now with the Lord Jesus Christ in eternal peace.

"Samuel himself had a real faith. Some months ago he wrote these words: 'I trust in Jesus. I am so excited to go to heaven.' We all look forward to seeing him there too."

The driver of the minibus, a 45-year-old man from Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

On Tuesday, he remained in police custody.

Samuel's school also paid tribute to their pupil, saying in a joint statement from the headteacher and the chair of governors:

"The whole school community is coming to terms with this tragic news and we are holding our memories of a very popular little boy, full of character and energy.

"He will be missed by all of his friends with whom he loved playing tag and football.

"His family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Monmouthshire county councillor Richard John was among several members of the local authority to offer their condolences to Samuel's family.

"My deepest sympathies go out to this child’s family. I cannot even begin to understand what they are going through right now," he said. "This is such a huge loss.”