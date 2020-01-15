THE Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) has paid tribute to a much-loved member who died this week.

Craig Holmes was a popular part of the crew at the Chepstow-based organisation.

On Facebook, SARA said: “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of team member Craig Holmes on Monday after battling with a long illness.

MORE NEWS

“Craig was a truly remarkable person who had been with SARA since early 2015.

“Up until very recently he was a fully operational Land Search Party Leader, a Rope Rescue and Swift Water Rescue Technician and he was leader of the Beachley Casualty Carer team for the past 3 years.

“He sat his re-qualifying Casualty Care exam only 6 weeks ago, and in typical Craig style passed with flying colours.

“He was an accomplished team member and a true gentleman in every sense of the word, though with a core of steel.

“He had a profound and significant impact upon all of those who got to know him – with his positivity, his warmth, his trademark grin and his resolve in the face of adversity.

“He will be hugely missed. Stand down C22, stand down. Rest in peace Craig.”

SARA is a specialist marine and land search rescue service that covers Gwent, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Crew members are trained in lifeboat, land search, swift-water and rope rescue disciplines.

Beachley in Chepstow is the headquarters station for SARA and the busiest, with over 70 callouts in 2018.

There are around 50 operational crew members based there.