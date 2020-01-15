PROPOSALS to impose a 7.95 per cent council tax increase in Newport, and to cut home-to-college transport for students with additional learning needs, will be reconsidered if city councillors get their way.

The measures are among several in 2020/21 council draft budget proposals that councillors want to scrap or amend.

The draft budget proposals are currently out for public consultation until January 31.

The proposals were drawn up before the council received a significantly better Welsh Government settlement than expected, so it is possible there will be changes.

Following the settlement, the council’s cabinet has around £7 million of flexibility when it comes to finalise its plans after the public consultation.

Councillors gave their views on the plans - including which ones they opposed and which they supported - at two scrutiny committee meetings this week.

Which proposals do councillors want changed?

Removing provision of home to college transport from September 1 for over 16 Additional Learning Needs (ALN) students who are attending further education establishments.

The removal of transport would be phased over the next two years so that students could complete courses, but no new applications would be considered for September 2020 onwards.

It would save £113,000 over two years.

Councillors said they want the proposal scrapped, describing the provision as a potential ‘lifeline’ for the most vulnerable.

Gwent Music Service reduction in hardship funding

Gwent Music Service provides subsidised lessons for pupils who are eligible for free school meals.

Newport council is proposing to reduce the level of hardship funding it provides by £14,000, maintaining a £9,000 subsidy, which the authority says would bring it to the same level as other councils.

Councillors said they wanted to see this proposal reversed due to concerns it would impact on disadvantaged children.

While recognising Newport council’s ‘generous’ contribution to the service, they also said the proposed reduction is “a significant amount.”

Council tax increase of 7.95 per cent

Newport has the second lowest council tax level in Wales.

The proposed rise equates to paying between £1.14 and £1.52 per week more on a band A-C property.

Councillors called for the cabinet to “keep (the rise) down to a minimum.”

What councillors said about some of the other proposals:

Reduction in provision of public building Wi-Fi ‘Community Cloud’

The council says it could save £75,000 by reducing the service.

Councillors raised concern that the consultation does not say which buildings Wi-Fi could be removed from.

But council officers say the authority is not proposing to remove it from any building - and that the plans out for consultation are based on the principal of reducing the service.

Black bag sorting at the Docks Way Household Waste Recycling Centre

The council is proposing to create a sorting area where black bags will be checked for any recyclable waste at the tip.

The aim is to encourage residents to separate waste before they come to the HWRC and improve recycling rates.

Some concern was voiced that the plan could worsen traffic problems at the tip, due to bag sorting taking time.

Council officers said the bag sorting policy will not be implemented at peak times.

Car parking - Faulkner Road

Council staff currently take up around 100 spaces of the public pay and display car park in Faulkner Road.

The authority is proposing to reduce the amount for council staff to 50, freeing up space to the public.

Councillors said the lowest paid council staff should not miss out on the 50 available places, and that priority should also be given to those who need to come and go as part of their job.

Have your say on the proposals by visiting www.newport.gov.uk/en/Council-Democracy/News/articles/2019/December-2019/Have-your-say-on-budget-proposals.aspx