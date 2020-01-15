PUBLIC SECTOR workers who are victims of domestic abuse should be offered paid leave, the Welsh Government has said.

Deputy housing minister Hannah Blythyn has written to all devolved public service organisations in Wales to encourage them to adopt the paid leave policy.

She said the move could "reassure members of staff in public services that whatever other issues they are dealing with, fear of loss of pay and the financial challenges this brings will not be one of them.”

The minister chairs the Workforce Partnership Council (WPD), which comprises the Welsh Government, trade unions, and devolved public service organisations in Wales.

The WPD recommended the new policy, saying it offered a "flexible and sympathetic approach to staff experiencing domestic abuse".

Jane Hutt AM, who is responsible for domestic abuse policy in the Welsh Government, said paid leave was "an essential part of supporting affected staff" while they face other practical concerns such as medical, legal, or financial advice.

The Welsh Government and Neath Port Talbot Council have already introduced paid leave for victims of domestic abuse, and trade unions including UNISON and the GMB have promoted this approach.