THREE brothers will stand trial this summer after they pleaded not guilty to assault allegations.

Jacob Hodge, Jamie Hodge and Joshua Hodge, from Caldicot, appeared before Judge Daniel Williams at Newport Crown Court.

All three denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray.

Jacob Hodge, aged 28, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot, faces a separate charge of having an offensive weapon - a baseball bat - in the town's Newport Road.

All the alleged offences are said to have occurred on November 16 2018.

Jacob Hodge was represented by Heath Edwards; Jamie Hodge, aged 30, of Norman Court, Caldicot, was represented by Gareth Williams; and Joshua Hodge, aged 28, of Park Road, Caldicot, was represented by Ieuan Bennett.

Paul Hewitt appeared for the prosecution.

A trial date was set for June 29 and the case is expected to last between four and five days.

All three defendants were granted unconditional bail.