THE ANNUAL Pontypool 10km Home Run is taking place on Sunday February 23, and this year looks set to raise a bumper amount to support local hospice patients.

Now in its 10th year, the event has become immensely popular and regularly raises more than £10,000 for St David’s Hospice Care.

This year, thanks to the support of local businesses, the charity hopes to raise more than £15,000.

Event manager Christine Vorres said: “We have had a tremendous response from local businesses; Coleg Gwent, Cwmbran-based Crossfords Oil and Tool Supplies Limited, and Johnsey Estates, Mamhilad, are all supporting the charity, meaning that more of the participant entry fee is going directly where it is needed most.”

Crossfords Oil and Tool Supplies spokesman Mark Hurford said: “We at Crossfords are proud to be support and take part in the Pontypool 10k Home Run.

“St David’s Hospice have helped so many friends, customers and colleagues of ours in the past and we feel it is important to give something back to help continue the fantastic work they do.”

Runners set off in the St David's Hospice Care Pontypool 10k home run. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Each year about 500 runners line up to take part in the 10k race, which starts in Pontypool Park, and follows a route that takes them out to Mamhilad and back along the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal towpath.

There is also a Junior 2km Fun Run around the park itself, so that all family members can get involved.

Mrs Vorres said: “With over 1,000 patients on our books at any one time, we rely on community support to raise the funding needed to continue providing hospice services free of charge.

“We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, as without them events such as the Pontypool 10k Home Run would not be so successful.

“This year, we are delighted to also be joined by Coleg Gwent.”

If you would like to take part in the 2km or 10k run, visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/pontypool-10k - but you will need to hurry as places sell out quickly.