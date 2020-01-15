A MAN arrested following a crash in Monmouth in which a seven-year-old boy died has been released under investigation by police.

Following the fatal road traffic collision that took place on the A466 in Monmouth, the 45-year-old man from the Gloucester area, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has now been released under investigation.

Samuel Barker, seven, died after being hit by a minibus in Hereford Road, Monmouth, at around 3.40pm on Monday.

READ MORE:

Gwent Police officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or if anyone has dash cam footage from the area around the time of the collision, to please contact us.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 2000014860 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also send a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.