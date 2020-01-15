EMERGENCY services, including fire crews from five stations, were called out to a fire at a property in Ringland, Newport over the weekend.

On Saturday, January 11 at around 11pm crews from as far afield as Merthyr Tydfil responded to a fire at a property in Bantock Close.

It appears that the fire was located in the attic of the property and the incident was attended by fire crews and Gwent Police.

Eyewitness footage shows flames bursting through holes in the roof of the property.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries were sustained and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 11:07 on Saturday, January 11, we received a report of a fire in Ringland, Newport.

"Crews from Maindee, Duffryn, Malpas, Cwmbran and Merthyr Tydfil stations attended the scene and successfully extinguished the fire."