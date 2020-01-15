A DREAM date turned to a nightmare for a young mum when she was threatened with a secret "revenge porn" sex tape.

Louise Graney, 27, met Daniel Jones, 28, online and invited him to a party where they had sex.

But Mr Jones, who is from Caerphilly, later became obsessed with her after the one-night stand and sent her a torrent of abuse.

He then told Ms Graney that there was a video of "sexual activity" between the pair - and he would share it online.

The mum-of-two bravely waived her right to anonymity, telling of her ordeal after Mr Jones was jailed for harassment - and it was revealed how had done the same to another woman.

Ms Graney said: "I'd chatted with Daniel and spent just one night with him but it was never going to be anything more.

"But Daniel just wouldn’t take no for an answer. After I didn't respond to his messages he told me he had secretly recorded us having sex and threatened to share it online if I didn’t comply with his wishes.

“I was absolutely distraught and terrified. I had no idea he was filming me. The thought of him sharing a video of us having sex left me feeling absolutely mortified and frightened."

She had invited Mr Jones to the New Year's Eve party in 2018 just months after losing her fiancé in a horrific car crash.

She said: "I hadn't long lost the love of my life, Luke. We were going to get married and spend the rest of our lives together and then he got killed. I was in deep grief and in no place for a relationship."

Ms Graney said she was also sent horrific mock-up pictures from Mr Jones of victims in a car crash.

He also messaged her saying: "Stop now and no one will get hurt. You know you love me."

Ms Graney, from Chichester, West Sussex, said: "When he sent me a mock up of dead people in a car crash I just froze. I’d confided in him that Luke had been killed months before. It was so cruel. I can't believe anyone could stoop so low and do something so vile.

"On top of threatening me with sharing a sex video of us it was just too much. I just didn't know what this man was capable of."

Mr Jones told Louise he loved her and made threats to kill himself if she didn't reply to his messages.

She said: “I was in a situation that really was like something out of the film Fatal Attraction with Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

“I felt like I had met a lunatic and there was no way he was going to go away of his own accord.

“I had no choice but to go to the police. I was terrified of what Daniel Jones might do next.”

Terrified, she phoned police and Mr Jones was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to harassment at Newport Crown Court.

The court heard he had already been jailed for three years and nine months for a 'carbon copy' offence against another woman.

Ed Mitchard, defending, said: “He is a keyboard warrior of the worst type. He has an inability to let relationships go."

Judge Daniel Williams said Mr Jones made "sinister threats" and jailed him for an additional nine months - bringing his total sentence to four years and six months in custody.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victim. He must also pay a victim surcharge on his release from jail.

Ms Graney added: "I am glad he is behind bars. What he did to me was wicked and cruel. I am now doing my best to move on with my life and put it behind me."