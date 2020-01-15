A MARRIED doctor stalked and made "sexually-motivated" advances to two female patients in his car after checking confidential medical records.

A court heard that dad-of-two Noel Sardar, from Newport, pretended to be working on night call to gain access to one woman's home - and bought the other alcohol to get her drunk.

But one woman contacted the police after he continued to call and text her - and he was arrested under stalking laws.

The court had heard both women suffered from significant mental health problems and had gone to Sardar, 45, for medical help.

Prosecutor Paul Hobson told the jury Sardar "had abused the doctor-patient relationship" by making contact with both women outside of work.

READ MORE:

Sardar - who volunteers as a church leader - had obtained his victims' phone numbers from medical records at his practice in Port Talbot, South Wales, to call and text to meet up.

He took one woman to a cafe, asked why she was single and bought her alcohol, telling her he was trying to get her drunk.

The woman said she felt he was hoping to get invited to her flat - but she contacted police after calls and texts continued two days later.

Sardar continued to visit the other victim even after he was suspended from work following allegations about his behaviour.

Sardar admitted stalking without fear of causing harm or distress.

He denied two counts of stalking causing harm or distress, but pleaded guilty to the two lesser charges on the second day of his trial at Swansea Crown Court.

He received a 20-week suspended sentence for each stalking charge and 30 days of rehabilitation.

Sardar, of Newport, Gwent, was practising at The Forge Mental Health Centre in Port Talbot in early 2019 when the offences took place.

Judge Paul Thomas QC said Sardar's advances were "persistent, unwelcome and downright creepy".

He said: "You have destroyed the women's faith in the medical profession upon which they are both so reliant.

"You knew their frailties and their mental health problems but that did not, I'm afraid, stop you from exploiting them for your own purposes," he said.

"I consider your behaviour was sexually motivated."

He will face a hearing with the General Medical Council later to decide if he can continue practising after his conviction.