GWENT Police are currently appealing for information in relation to two incidents, one in Rhymney the other in Blackwood which are believed to be connected.

Both incidents took place on Tuesday, January 14. The first incident relates to a disorder at an address in Heol Aneurin Bevan, Rhymney, which took place at around 6pm.

The second incident relates to an assault at an address in Apollo Way, Blackwood, which took place at around 10pm.

A 52-year-old man from the Oakdale area has been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident at Apollo Way.

Officers believe the two incidents are connected and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or via their social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log references 2000016269 (Heol Aneurin Bevan) or 2000016470 (Apollo Way).

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.