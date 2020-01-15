ALL 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales will be able to vote in the 2021 National Assembly election after a bill was passed today.

It been praised as an historic day for the country, and as part of the Act, the Assembly will also now be known as Senedd Cymru or Welsh Parliament.

Earlier today the Senedd and Elections Bill received royal assent and was officially transferred to the Assembly’s chief executive and clerk, Manon Antoniazzi, by First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Elin Jones AM, Llywydd of the National Assembly for Wales, praised the Act as a milestone for Wales.

“I am honoured to mark this significant chapter in the story of our Assembly with the passing of the Senedd and Elections Bill into an Act of the Assembly,” he said.

“In May we will have a new name which will reflect our status as a mature legislature, and we will see the biggest extension to the franchise since 1969 – notably giving 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in the Welsh General Election for the first time in 2021.

“It is a moment of great pride to watch our Assembly evolve in order to continue to be at its best to serve the people of Wales.”

The Act, which was first introduced as a Bill to Parliament in February 2019, will come into force in May.