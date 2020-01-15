POLICE have confirmed that they are dealing with a crash on George Street in Pontypool town centre.
The one way system is currently closed.
Pictures were posted on social media showing a police presence at Osborne Road and George Street in the town centre at around 4pm.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on George Street - Pontypool. THE ONE WAY SYSTEM IS CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/EJOlS7cNyh— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 15, 2020
