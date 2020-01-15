A MAN is behind bars for carrying out “serious and unprovoked” domestic violence attacks on a pregnant woman.

The man was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted three counts of assault by beating in Pontllanfraith.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how he hit his “vulnerable victim” and caused her injuries.

The defendant was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

He is prohibited from going into any building occupied by the complainant as her usual place of residence.

The defendant must also not enter any data, or cause or permit any data, to be entered on

any electronic device, network or the internet that refers directly or by inference to the woman.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and prosecution costs of £85 upon his release from custody.