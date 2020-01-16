HERE'S a round-up of cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

DAVID BUSHELL, aged 58, of, Ivy Bush Court, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from the roads for 22 months and jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted being more than twice the drink-driving limit and for driving whilst disqualified.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

STUART DAVID EVANS, 34, of no fixed abode, Ebbw Vale, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to stealing a gold ring.

He must also pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

KELLY SAMANTHA MORGAN, aged 43, of Blackbirds Close, Rogerstone, Newport, pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a Ford Focus car and failing to surrender.

She was conditionally discharged for six months and must pay a £21 surcharge.

SOPHIA LOUISE REED, aged 22, of Five Locks Road, Pontynewydd, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work after she admitted failing to report a road accident.

Her driving record was endorsed with seven points and she must pay an £85 surcharge.

AHMED DAWOOD ALTHIR HARGIA, aged 20, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £620 costs, fined £380 and a £38 surcharge after he was found guilty of driving without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SCOTT AUBREY SMITH, aged 39, of Alexandra Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work after he admitted producing cannabis.

He must also pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

GEMMA BALLINGER, aged 36, of Mallard Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from the roads for two years after she pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

She was also fined £120 and must pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON CHARLES DICKEY, aged 32, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work after he admitted possessing 2.3 grammes of amphetamine and being in breach of a suspended sentence for theft.

He was also fined £30 and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATHEW MORGAN, aged 30, of Sofrydd Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely pepper spray.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEON STONE, aged 25, of High Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work after he admitted burglary.

He must also pay £845 in compensation and £85 costs.