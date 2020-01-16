A PAEDOPHILE pensioner could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of more than 30 historical sex crimes.

Michael Hillitt, aged 69, of Cwrt Dowlais, Ty Coch, Cwmbran, was found guilty of a catalogue of offences by a jury following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

MORE NEWS

He was convicted of rape, attempted rape, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child to watch a sexual act, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual activity with a child.

Wheelchair user Hillitt had denied the charges.

The offences were committed two decades ago.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams and his sentence was adjourned until January 31 at Newport Crown Court.