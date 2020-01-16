A GROUP of volunteers are continuing their war on litter with an extremely successful clean-up.

Members of Torfaen Litter Champions – including two youngsters – collected 37 bags of rubbish and found a large amount of fly tipping.

The rubbish was collected on the embankments below West Mon School in Pontymoel in just three hours on Monday, January 6.

(The litter collected by Torfaen Litter Champions. Picture: Torfaen Litter Champions)

Group member Ron Ford said: “The majority of the fly tipping was historical.

“The area hasn’t been cleaned for quite a long time because it was overgrown. Torfaen Council Streetscene team cut all the undergrowth back which allowed us access.

“Over the next few weeks, I will need to revisit the site to cut back the brambles to be able to remove the items that I couldn’t on the day.”

Torfaen Litter Champions was set up on July 28, 2018 and so far, the team have cleared a total of 1,862 bags of litter and lorry loads of fly tipping from across Torfaen.

(Some of the fly-tipped rubbish. Picture: Torfaen Litter Champions)

Mr Ford added: “I’m very proud to have these environmentally friendly people by my side and many hands make light work.”

(More fly-tipped rubbish. Picture: Torfaen Litter Champions)

The specific part of Pontypool has been a focal point for Mr Ford for the past eight years and more than 400 bags of litter has been removed from the embankments next to the cycle path and around the nearby Albion Road Fields.