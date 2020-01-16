A NEWPORT mum has been named ‘Woman of the Year’ at Ringland’s Slimming World group after losing an incredible 12 stone.

Jessica Gilbert, 37, from Newport, downsized from a size 30 to a size 12 and now feels happier and more comfortable in her own skin. She joined Slimming World after feeling unhappy about her size back in 2011.

“I started to put on weight after giving birth to my son. He was born at 25 weeks, and so we had long stays in hospital which caused me to gain lots of weight,” she added.

“I still eat all my favourite meals, like cooked breakfasts, curries and roast dinners. I just prepare and cook them differently now and they taste so much better”.

As the weight began to shed, her love for the gym started to grow, and she goes most days. She has also taken part in a 10km run for charity and regularly goes on hikes up mountains.

“I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World, and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group.

“I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.

“I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – especially at the Ringland group”.

Katie Thomas, who runs the Ringland group, said: “I’m so proud of Jessica. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Newport to change their lives in the same way”.

The Ringland Slimming World group is held every Monday at 9.30am, 11.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Ringland Labour Club.

To join or find out more call Katie on 07511 948096.