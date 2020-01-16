A BRAVE police dog caught two "bad guys" after a police pursuit in Gwent yesterday.

PD15 Mink put his training to good use when two men fled after being pursued by police.

The German Shepherd, whose favourite thing to do, according to his Police profile, is "catching criminals and keeping you safe", discovered the two men after they "tried to hide".

Gwent Police's Area Support Unit West - which covers Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen - shared the dog's heroics, but it is not clear where the incident happened.

After a pursuit of a stolen vehicle PD15 Mink @gpdogsection leaped into action and caught the 2 bad guys that ran away and tried to hide. @gwentpolice #HideandSeekChampion #TeamWork 🚔 pic.twitter.com/eMZ4Gs0OOK — Area Support Unit - West (@GPASUWest) January 15, 2020

